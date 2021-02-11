Analysts Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) PT at $59.38

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.38.
Several equities analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,456,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,740,000 after purchasing an additional 57,419 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,116,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,030,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 995,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,150,000 after purchasing an additional 331,790 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $64,768,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.04. 3,469,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
