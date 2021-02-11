Analysts Set Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) Target Price at GBX 151

Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 151 ($1.97).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) stock traded down GBX 0.59 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 150.16 ($1.96). The stock had a trading volume of 2,532,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,438. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 147.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Man Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 164 ($2.14). The stock has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.86.

Man Group plc (EMG.L) Company Profile

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

