Analysts Set Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) PT at $9.90

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORGO shares. TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

ORGO stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.83 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member purchased 36,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,551.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne D. Mackie bought 42,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $138,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 161,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,192.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 138,492 shares of company stock worth $590,220 in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Organogenesis by 21.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 75.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 33.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 64,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 227.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 46,883 shares during the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

