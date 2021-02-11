Analysts Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT at $20.23

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPWR. Roth Capital upped their price objective on SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SunPower from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.49. The company had a trading volume of 141,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,734,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.57 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

