Analyzing UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) and Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) and Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of UMC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UMC and Marsh & McLennan Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marsh & McLennan Companies $16.65 billion 3.43 $1.74 billion $4.66 24.19

Marsh & McLennan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than UMC.

Volatility & Risk

UMC has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for UMC and Marsh & McLennan Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMC 0 0 0 0 N/A Marsh & McLennan Companies 2 7 7 0 2.31

Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus price target of $117.71, suggesting a potential upside of 4.41%. Given Marsh & McLennan Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marsh & McLennan Companies is more favorable than UMC.

Profitability

This table compares UMC and Marsh & McLennan Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMC N/A N/A N/A Marsh & McLennan Companies 11.91% 31.20% 7.96%

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats UMC on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

UMC Company Profile

UMC, Inc. provides medical insurance claims coding and processing, electronic medical records storage, chargemaster review, pricing comparison, and accounts receivable management services to healthcare providers. Its customers primarily include hospitals, medical clinics, and physician practitioners in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Medicorp, Inc. and changed its name to UMC, Inc. in May 2007. UMC, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Pampa, Texas.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth, and career services and products; and specialized management, as well as economic and brand consulting services. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

