ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANGI. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.83.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $16.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,612.61 and a beta of 1.88. ANGI Homeservices has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $829,665.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,088.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,364,259.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 664,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,810.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,919 shares of company stock worth $2,434,555. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

