AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Position Lowered by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. AngioDynamics comprises approximately 2.9% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 188,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANGO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,205. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $21.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $831.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.89.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

