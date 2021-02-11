AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

AngloGold Ashanti stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,753,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,653. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 8,180.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,153 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 9,960 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

