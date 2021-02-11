Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Antares Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ATRS. TheStreet upgraded Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after buying an additional 336,315 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $6,863,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,255,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 44,409 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Antares Pharma news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 33,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $159,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,328,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,462.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,406 shares in the company, valued at $992,288.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,852 shares of company stock worth $478,247 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

