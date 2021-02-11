Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.16) Per Share

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anterix in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.16) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.03). B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Get Anterix alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anterix from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87. Anterix has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 68.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the third quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 106.5% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Anterix by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Anterix news, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,552. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $30,641.80. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 27,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,008 in the last 90 days. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.