Anthony Steinriede Sells 2,500 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $94,375.00.

Shares of MLI opened at $37.81 on Thursday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLI. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

