Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Price Target Raised to $16.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ATBPF stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Antibe Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.49% and a negative net margin of 273.96%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.