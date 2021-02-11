Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AIRC stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.27. 20,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

