Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

NYSE:ARI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.73. 21,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,985. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.28. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

