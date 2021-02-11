Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.39 Million

Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will report $486.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $475.03 million to $504.50 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of $421.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Global Management.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $140,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 273,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $14,117,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 699,953 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,878. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,167,000 after buying an additional 2,361,514 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3,259.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,815,314 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1,253.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,171,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,391,000 after buying an additional 1,085,121 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,538,000 after buying an additional 1,015,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,498,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,237. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of -60.11, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $55.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 75.28%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.