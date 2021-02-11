Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $171.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $154.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $135.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

