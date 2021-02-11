Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Shares Down 5.2%

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 758,921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,530,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

APDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a market cap of $93.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. On average, analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

