Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.00

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.48, with a volume of 4547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Molecular Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at $360,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at $154,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at $5,074,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

