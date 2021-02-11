Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Trading Down 5.8%

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares fell 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.29. 3,312,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 5,512,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $359.10 million, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 67.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

