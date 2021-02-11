ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Raised to $9.50 at TD Securities

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 60.47% from the stock’s previous close.

AETUF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ARC Resources from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised ARC Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF remained flat at $$5.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 32,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.71.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

