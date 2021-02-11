Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Down 9.9% After Earnings Miss

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s share price fell 9.9% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $46.52 and last traded at $47.05. 597,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 409,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.21.

The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.93 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,580,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1,056.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after buying an additional 348,851 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $7,133,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $241,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $707.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

