Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASC. Pareto Securities cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 567,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,735. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $130.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

