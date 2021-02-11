Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 567,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.66.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.