Ares Capital Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Ares Capital has a payout ratio of 100.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.4%.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $17.80. 9,683,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,371.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.