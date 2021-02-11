Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Several research firms have commented on ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $184,371.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

