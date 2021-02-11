Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT Raised to $19.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $17.50 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s current price.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.