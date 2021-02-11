argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ARGX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.24.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of ARGX opened at $368.16 on Wednesday. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $379.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in argenx by 19.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.