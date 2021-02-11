Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,172 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ares Management by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ares Management by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 50,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $50.63 on Thursday. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.76, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.78.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 108,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,267,639.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 902,526 shares of company stock valued at $42,903,764. 59.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

