Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 832.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 379,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 338,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $35.59 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $43.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

