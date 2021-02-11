Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 443,176 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,198,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,046,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,587,000 after purchasing an additional 223,125 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $14,622,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 110,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,454 shares of company stock worth $12,810,299. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

TXRH opened at $87.24 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.85, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

TXRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

