Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.55 Million Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 25.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEGA. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

PEGA opened at $142.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.75 and a 200-day moving average of $126.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.97 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -9.60%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $122,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,913 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

