Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,671 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Boston Partners lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,954,000 after buying an additional 1,171,658 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 13.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 749,595 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,285,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,359,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 405,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,603,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $240,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,245.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STWD opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

