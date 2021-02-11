Arizona State Retirement System Sells 675 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 97.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 19,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 255.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 62,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 45,129 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $94.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.15. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $97.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.