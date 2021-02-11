Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties has decreased its dividend by 42.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 136.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Shares of AHH opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $952.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

AHH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

