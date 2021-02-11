Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.98-1.02 for the period.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $952.69 million, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

AHH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Armada Hoffler Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.38.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

