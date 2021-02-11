Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.90 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €7.90 ($9.29) target price from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.67% from the stock’s previous close.

AT1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.82 ($8.02).

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €5.87 ($6.90) on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

