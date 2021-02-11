Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.92

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.92 and traded as high as $31.86. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 23,897 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AROW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Arrow Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $489.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

In other Arrow Financial news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $137,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,839 shares in the company, valued at $980,572.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David S. Demarco sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $42,360.00. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,123,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,388,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,849,000 after buying an additional 42,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after buying an additional 31,139 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

