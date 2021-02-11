Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.83

Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.83 and traded as high as $40.83. Artesian Resources shares last traded at $39.84, with a volume of 26,684 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $372.15 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2571 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In related news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 5,153 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $198,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 984 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $38,927.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,742.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 219,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

