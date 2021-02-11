ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.74. 4,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,652. ASGN has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $95.36. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.63.

In other ASGN news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $978,471.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,056,217.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 22,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $1,768,507.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,734,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,983 shares of company stock worth $9,925,890 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

