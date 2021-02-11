ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.99% from the company’s previous close.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.67. 4,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,652. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. ASGN has a 52 week low of $29.04 and a 52 week high of $95.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASGN will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 22,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $1,768,507.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at $23,734,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,479 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $538,534.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,182,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,983 shares of company stock worth $9,925,890 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 107.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 89.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ASGN in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in ASGN in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

