ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

ASGN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,652. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $95.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average is $76.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

In other ASGN news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $538,534.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,182,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $297,735.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,862.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,983 shares of company stock worth $9,925,890. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

