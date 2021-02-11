ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s (ASAZY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $13.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.79. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.