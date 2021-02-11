Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 1,208 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

NVMI stock opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 1.06. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $81.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.50.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nova Measuring Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Nova Measuring Instruments Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

