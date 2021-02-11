Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CL King raised their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

MTX stock opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.62. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,120.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $324,478.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

