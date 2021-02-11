Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Boise Cascade worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 98.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $53.32. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $44,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.