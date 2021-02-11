Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 743.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $1,240,630.75. Insiders have sold a total of 73,780 shares of company stock worth $7,084,091 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $127.24 on Thursday. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.20.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

