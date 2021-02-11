Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,902 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STX. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.39.

STX stock opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.45. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $234,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,718,067 shares of company stock valued at $287,379,498 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

