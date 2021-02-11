Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 35,700 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 103.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total value of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $26,058,763 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

MKTX opened at $553.99 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 76.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $547.49 and its 200 day moving average is $523.05.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.