Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UFI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Unifi in the first quarter worth $1,262,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unifi by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unifi in the third quarter worth $64,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Unifi by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 352,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Unifi by 329.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $437,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

UFI stock opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $162.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

