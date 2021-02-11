Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARZGY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS ARZGY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. 583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,241. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $10.22.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

